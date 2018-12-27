Todd Gurley won’t practice on Thursday

Getty Images

Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Wednesday that he expects to make an earlier call on running back Todd Gurley‘s status this week and anyone looking for hints about which way that’s going to go got one on Thursday.

McVay said that Gurley will not take part in the team’s second practice of the week. Gurley, who was a last-minute inactive last week due to a knee injury, was also out of practice on Wednesday.

McVay also said, via Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic, that the decision on Gurley won’t be determined by whether he practices this week, but it seems like an outsized risk to put him on the field Sunday if he’s not going to work in the more controlled practice environment during the week.

C.J. Anderson would be in line for his second straight start if Gurley is out again this weekend. The Rams need a win or a Bears loss to lock themselves into the No. 2 seed in the NFC.