University of Toledo receiver Diontae Johnson announced he is leaving school and heading to the NFL.

“It has been my lifelong dream to play in the NFL and therefore [I] have decided to enter the 2019 NFL draft,” Johnson wrote on social media Thursday.

Johnson likely could have used another season at Toledo to hone his skills and improve his stats.

He caught only 43 of 83 targets for 663 yards and seven touchdowns.