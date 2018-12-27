Von Miller miffed at Chargers’ comments after prior game

Getty Images

The Chargers and Broncos get together again on Sunday, several weeks after L.A. lost to Denver at home. And some of the things said by Chargers players have stuck in the craw of Broncos linebacker Von Miller.

“The Keenan Allen comment,” Miller told reporters on Thursday. “Phillip Rivers said, ‘We lost three games. We lost to two good teams, and we stubbed our toe with the Broncos.’ For us, it’s little stuff like that. Especially for me personally, it’s just little stuff like that where it’s like, ‘Ok. We have a second crack at it, let’s see.’ I’ve got another shot, they’ve got another shot too, let’s see.”

Said Allen after the Broncos beat the Chargers in L.A.: “I don’t think they played well at all. We dominated the game. Turnovers, we gave them some points and that’s what happened. They suck.”

Miller said that his saltiness applies only to him, as far as he knows.

“It’s just me personally,” Miller said. “Nobody is even talking about it in there, but when I got up here in front of you guys, it’s just something that I had on my heart. If I had an opportunity to talk about it again. I was going to let you guys know where my heart was at, and it hasn’t changed. Everybody knows the way I feel about Phillip. He’s an MVP in my eyes, he’s a great quarterback, an elite quarterback. The same with Keenan Allen, but we’ve got another shot at it, and I want to take advantage of this opportunity that we get.”

The Chargers are playing for a shot at the No. 1 seed; a loss would relegate them to the No. 5 seed.

The Broncos are playing for nothing. After losing on Monday night at Oakland, the Broncos are guaranteed to have consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 1971-72. Which means that, in relation to the decades of Broncos teams in between those struggles, Allen may have a point.