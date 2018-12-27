Washington puts Colt McCoy and Jordan Reed on IR

Getty Images

Washington quarterback Colt McCoy was threatening to come back for the finale, if it mattered.

Since it doesn’t, the team is going to clear the decks and add some guys they can use this week.

McCoy and tight end Jordan Reed were placed on injured reserve Thursday, with the team adding defensive end Marcus Smith and cornerback Alex Carter to the active roster.

McCoy broke his fibula on Dec. 2, but was began practicing last week and was going to try to come back if the playoffs were on the table.

Reed actually stayed healthy most of the year, and caught 54 passes for 558 yards and three touchdowns.

Smith’s a former Eagles first-rounder, who was with the Eagles last season. Carter’s a former Lions third-rounder, who has bounced around. He spent time with the Seahawks and Panthers this offseason as well.