Xavier Rhodes not practicing today

Getty Images

The Vikings may be heading into Sunday’s big game with the Bears without starting cornerback Xavier Rhodes.

Rhodes is not practicing today, according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Although Rhodes has managed to play through a groin injury this season, missing his second consecutive day of practice has to raise the question of whether he’ll be able to go for the biggest game of the year on Sunday.

Also not practicing today for the Vikings are LB Eric Kendricks, CB Marcus Sherels, FB C.J. Ham and WR Chad Beebe.