Antonio Brown having tests on knee

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown missed his second practice of the week on Thursday, but the stated reason for his absence was different than why he sat on Wednesday.

Brown was listed as out due to coach’s decision on Wednesday, which indicated he was taking a rest day before facing the Bengals on Sunday. Thursday’s listing was a knee issue and word was that he was dealing with soreness.

There were further developments on Friday and they weren’t positive. Brown remained out of practice and, per multiple reporters, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said the wideout is undergoing tests on his knee.

Tomlin said that Brown has not been ruled out due to the lack of time on the practice field, but didn’t give an indication as to the likelihood that he could miss the game.

If he does, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Eli Rogers, James Washington and Ryan Switzer would lead the way at wideout against the Bengals. The Steelers need a win and a Ravens loss to advance to the postseason.