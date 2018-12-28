Antonio Brown officially questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

The Steelers face a must-win game Sunday, and they might have to play without their All-Pro receiver.

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown is undergoing tests on his sore knee, which kept him out of practice Thursday and Friday. The team called his absence from practice Wednesday a coach’s decision.

The Steelers list Brown as questionable for Sunday.

“Coming out of the game AB was experiencing some knee discomfort,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said, via Teresa Varley of the team website. “I gave him a vet day on Wednesday. He got in here yesterday and didn’t feel comfortable enough to do it. We sent him for tests today. We’ll get the results of those tests and have more information. He is a veteran player. If he gets better not a lot of physical repetitions needed to perform. We’ll see where all of that goes.”

Running back James Conner (ankle) also is questionable, but he appears likely to return after a three-game absence. Conner had full practices all week.

Linebacker Vince Williams (toe) is doubtful, and safety Sean Davis (quadriceps) is questionable.