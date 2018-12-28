Bengals put three more on injured reserve

Getty Images

With the way the Bengals season has gone, three more guys on injured reserve seems like a fitting end to the season.

The team announced the latest moves, putting wide receiver Tyler Boyd, linebacker Jordan Evans, and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick on IR, pushing their total for the year to 18.

That includes quarterback Andy Dalton, wide receiver A.J. Green, and tight end Tyler Eifert, which is a lot of the reason they’re 6-9 and playing out the string Sunday against the Steelers.

Boyd emerged as a legitimate weapon this year, topping the 1,000-yard barrier against the Raiders before leaving with a knee injury in Week 15, not to return again.

To fill the roster spots, the Bengals promoted running back Quinton Flowers, offensive tackle Kent Perkins, and wide receiver Hunter Sharp from their practice squad.