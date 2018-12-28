Brian Orakpo out, Marcus Mariota questionable for Titans

Getty Images

Officially, the Titans are playing wait-and-see with quarterback Marcus Mariota.

They have listed their starting quarterback as questionable for Sunday’s win-and-in game against the Colts because of the stinger suffered last week.

Coach Mike Vrabel already said they wanted to see him work out tomorrow before making a decision so that’s little surprise. The official 50-50 designation seems fair in that regard.

The Titans have ruled outside linebacker Brian Orakpo out for the must-win game. It will be his third straight game missed because of an elbow injury. Harold Landry will replace him in the lineup.