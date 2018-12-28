Broncos sign Aaron Wallace, Horace Richardson

Getty Images

The Broncos made the move of Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay to injured reserve official. Lindsay injured his wrist in Monday night’s loss to the Raiders.

Receiver Andre Holmes joins Lindsay on injured reserve. He was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain and did not practice this week.

The Broncos signed a pair of players from other teams’ practice squads to take their roster spots.

Denver signed linebacker Aaron Wallace from Cincinnati’s practice squad. Wallace is a third-year player who played 13 games with the Titans from 2016-18.

The Broncos signed cornerback Horace Richardson from Kansas City’s practice squad. Richardson is a first-year player who spent part of this season on the Vikings’ active roster. He also spent time on Detroit’s practice squad this season.

Wallace and Richardson are not expected to play Sunday, coach Vance Joseph said.

“They’re flying in and getting physicals today. It was more about future contracts than it was Sunday,” Joseph said.