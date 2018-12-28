Browns promote Blake Jackson, place Tanner Vallejo on IR

Getty Images

The Browns elevated receiver Blake Jackson from the practice squad Friday. To make room, the team placed linebacker Tanner Vallejo on injured reserve.

Vallejo, who appeared in 13 games with one start, has a hamstring injury. He finished with 20 tackles and a forced fumble on defense and seven special teams tackles.

Jackson is in his first NFL season out of Mary Hardin-Baylor. He spent the past nine weeks on the Browns’ practice squad.

Jackson played quarterback in college, appearing in 39 games and passing for 4,311 yards and 49 touchdowns.