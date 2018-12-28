Cameron Wake would like another year with Dolphins

Getty Images

Defensive end Cameron Wake will turn 37 next month, but he’s not looking for something else to do with himself come the 2019 football season.

Wake’s contract is up after the end of this season and he said Friday that he has his eyes on signing another one with the Dolphins.

“I think that I’m good to go next year. … I’d like to be here. But it’s probably out of my hands,” Wake said, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

A report this week had the Dolphins set to part ways with vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum and sorting out what other changes might be coming at the top of the hierarchy will likely take precedence over any personnel decisions.

Wake has 32 tackles, six sacks and a forced fumble in 13 games so far this season. He’s currently tied with Von Miller and Joey Porter for 33rd all-time with 98 sacks.