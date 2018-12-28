Cardinals elevate Malachi Dupre, Pasoni Tasini

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced they promoted receiver Malachi Dupre and defensive tackle Pasoni Tasini from the practice squad Friday. They released cornerbacks Leonard Johnson and Deatrick Nichols in corresponding moves.

Dupre signed with the Cardinals’ practice squad on Dec. 5. He has spent time on the practice squads of the Bills, Texans and Seahawks after entering the league with the Packers as a seventh-round selection in 2017.

He has never played in a regular-season game.

Tasini has spent the past two seasons on Arizona’s practice squad after originally joining the team in 2017 as an undrafted rookie free agent from Utah.

He also has never played in a regular-season game.