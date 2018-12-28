Center Ryan Kelly out for Colts

Getty Images

The Colts will be without center Ryan Kelly for their win-and-in game against the Titans.

Kelly left last week’s game with the Giants with a neck injury and didn’t return to the game, and he didn’t practice this week.

Evan Boehm will start in the middle, as he did when Kelly missed three games with a knee injury.

Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters that right guard Mark Glowinski was expected to return, while they’re still awaiting final word on tight end Eric Ebron, who needs to be cleared from the concussion protocol by an independent neurologist.