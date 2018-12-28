Colts optimistic Eric Ebron will play in must-win game vs. Titans

Getty Images

The Colts believe tight end Eric Ebron should be cleared to play on Sunday night against the Titans.

Colts coach Frank Reich said today that he’s optimistic about Ebron getting final clearance through the league’s concussion protocol. Ebron has played in every game this season but left last week’s game early because of the concussion.

Ebron has been an excellent addition in his first year as a Colt, scoring 13 touchdowns this season after scoring a grand total of 12 touchdowns in his first four NFL seasons, all with the Lions.

The 25-year-old Ebron has revitalized his career this year and is the Colts’ leading touchdown scorer and is second on the team in both catches and receiving yards.