Colts waive Rolan Milligan

The Colts announced they waived safety Rolan Milligan on Friday.

Milligan has spent time on the Colts’ active roster and practice squad this season. He also spent time on the Lions’ practice squad earlier this season.

Milligan participated in the Lions’ 2018 offseason program and training camp before being waived during final cuts on Sept. 1.

In 2017, he spent time on Detroit’s active roster and practice squad but did not see game action.

Milligan participated in the Cowboys’ 2016 offseason program and training camp before they waived him. He originally signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent on May 9, 2016.