Davante Adams, David Bakhtiari questionable

Aaron Rodgers will play Sunday, but how long will he play with all the injuries the Packers have up front?

Starting left tackle David Bakhtiari is questionable with a hip injury, and backup tackle Jason Spriggs is doubtful with a concussion. Left guard Lane Taylor is questionable with a knee injury, and right guard Lucas Patrick (abdomen) is questionable with an abdomen injury.

Bakhtiari, Taylor and Patrick returned to being listed as full participants in the team’s walk-through Friday.

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee) did not receive a status after being listed with a full practice Friday, so he is expected to play.

Receiver Davante Adams said earlier this week he planned on playing Sunday. He took a hit on his right knee against the Jets and sat out practice all week, earning a questionable designation.

Adams has 111 catches for 1,386 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, putting him within two catches of breaking Sterling Sharpe’s team record for catches and 134 yards of Jordy Nelson‘s team record for receiving yards in a season.

The Packers also list cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin), safety Kentrell Brice (ankle/not injury related), defensive lineman Fadol Brown (toe) as questionable. Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) is doubtful.