Denzel Ward ruled out for Browns

The Ravens won’t have to tangle with Browns cornerback Denzel Ward as they try to nail down the AFC North on Sunday.

Ward has been ruled out for Week 17 due to a concussion. Ward also missed Weeks 14 and 15 with a concussion before returning to action against the Bengals in last Sunday’s win.

The head injuries put an unhappy end to what was otherwise a sparkling rookie season for the fourth overall pick in this year’s draft. Head coach Gregg Williams said, via Nate Ulrich of Ohio.com, that he has spoken to Ward about altering his tackling technique in hopes of avoiding future problems.

Williams also said that progression through the concussion protocol will determine whether Ward takes part in the Pro Bowl next month. Ward ends his rookie year with 53 tackles, 11 passes defensed, three interceptions and a forced fumble.

Williams also said that linebacker Tanner Vallejo (hamstring) will be out this weekend.