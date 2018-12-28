Denzelle Good happy to be with Raiders after things “went sour” with Colts

Getty Images

Denzelle Good has started at right guard for the Raiders the last two weeks after joining the team as a waiver claim in early December and he’s happy about the “fresh start” he’s gotten after asking the Colts to release him.

Good was not unhappy to open the year in Indianapolis and started for the team at right tackle in Week Four. That game was played on September 30 and Good learned that his brother had been killed in a drive-by shooting on October 2, which led him to leave the team for a week to be with his family.

Good told Vic Tafur of The Athletic that things “went sour” with Colts offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo at that point. Good said it “was hard to just get back to my normal self” and that created problems with his position coach, who Good says called him a “failure.”

“I came back after my brother was murdered and I was dealing with a lot of personal issues,” Good said. “That didn’t sit well with [DeGuglielmo]. He wanted players that fight through things and play. He told me that as long as I was there, I would never play for him again. I would never play another down because he felt disrespected. I wasn’t going to play even though I felt I was as good as anyone on the field playing.”

The Colts issued a statement when asked for a comment on Good’s account of how things unfolded.

“We’re sorry Denzelle feels that way. The team was supportive of him during his brother’s tragic death. We wish Denzelle the best.”

Good is set for free agency in the offseason and said that he hopes to remain with the Raiders.