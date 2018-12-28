Devin Funchess is this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

It hasn’t been a good year on the field for Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess, but that hasn’t stopped him from doing some good things off the field.

Funchess organized a weekend of community events in Charlotte that included a cooking competition that honored local police officers and members of the United States Marine Corps, an essay contest on the topic of kindness that rewarded winners with tickets to a Panthers game and other prizes, and a pair of toy/bike drives that collected gifts for those in need.

“I always see the bowling and basketball-style charity events, and I enjoy cooking, so I wanted to try something different and add my own twist,” Funchess said in a statement. “I felt this idea would be an innovative way to bring the community together and be able to give back to those in need.”

The NFLPA recognized Funchess’ work by naming him as this week’s Community MVP. The recognition comes with a $10,000 donation to Funchess’ foundation or a charity of his choice as well. Funchess and the other weekly honorees will also be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.