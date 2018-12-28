Doug Baldwin will play; Rashaad Penny could return

Getty Images

Doug Baldwin‘s sixth injury of the season shouldn’t keep him out Sunday.

The Seahawks receiver, who sat out Wednesday’s practice with a sore shoulder, does not have a designation in the final injury report.

“He did fine,’’ Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “He made it through the week. He continues to carry stuff that has happened to him during the season, but he’s been just a rock. He’s ready to go.”

Baldwin has had injuries to his left knee, right knee, hip, elbow and groin this season, though he has missed only three games.

The Seahawks could see the return of running back Rashaad Penny, who missed the past two games with a knee injury. Penny is questionable.

“He practiced all week,” Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of KJR and PFT. “He’ll have a work out on Sunday also.”

Left guard J.R. Sweezy (foot) is doubtful, and right guard D.J. Fluker is questionable (strained hamstring). Fluker is a game-time decision.

Strong safety Bradley McDougald (knee), free safety Tedric Thompson (ankle) and defensive end Dion Jordan (knee) also are questionable.