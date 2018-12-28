Eddie Jackson, Allen Robinson doubtful to face Vikings

Getty Images

The Bears are set to be without key players on both sides of the ball when they close out the regular season on Sunday.

Head coach Matt Nagy said that safety Eddie Jackson and wide receiver Allen Robinson will both be listed as doubtful for their matchup with the Vikings. Jackson also missed last Sunday’s game with an ankle injury while Robinson has been out of practice with injured ribs.

Nagy said linebacker Aaron Lynch is also unlikely to play against the Vikings due to an elbow injury.

The absences will impact the Bears’ chances of getting a win they need in order to have a chance of moving into the No. 2 spot in the NFC playoffs. They’d also need the Rams to lose to the 49ers, so the result may wind up being a moot point when all is said and done anyway.

Nagy said this week he’d be keeping an eye on that game and could adjust his plans for who plays based on the Rams’ result. Any further changes to the lineup would likely work against the Eagles, who need a win and a Vikings loss to extend their season.