Eric Berry misses practice, questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

Chiefs safety Eric Berry missed the first 13 games of the season with a heel injury and the issue flared up again on Friday.

Berry was a full participant in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, but he was held out of the team’s final workout before Sunday’s game against the Raiders. He’s listed as questionable and coach Andy Reid said that the team will monitor the issue over the next couple of days.

“We’ll just see as time goes on,” Reid said, via Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star.

The only player ruled out for the Chiefs is wide receiver Sammy Watkins as he continues to deal with the foot injury that’s kept him out for the last month. Running backs Spencer Ware and Darrel Williams are both questionable with hamstring injuries and cornerback Kendall Fuller is in the same boat with the thumb injury that kept him out last week.

The Chiefs clinch the AFC West and the top seed in the AFC playoffs with a win on Sunday.