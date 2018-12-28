Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills DT Star Lotulelei has had a strong second half.

How can Sunday’s game impact the Dolphins’ spot in the draft order?

WR Phillip Dorsett discussed how he stayed ready for when the Patriots needed him.

Jets TE Chris Herndon will cap a good rookie season on Sunday.

The Ravens are asking their fans to come out in droves on Sunday.

Bengals CB William Jackson is looking forward to facing the Steelers.

A look at how the Browns are keeping the pocket clean for Baker Mayfield.

What will RB Jaylen Samuels‘ role be if James Conner returns to the Steelers lineup on Sunday?

S Andre Hal is the Texans’ winner of the Ed Block Courage Award.

Analyzing the ways Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus turned his unit around.

Jaguars rookie DT Taven Bryan expects bigger things in his second season.

Titans CB Adoree' Jackson aims for a better day against the Colts.

What will rehab from wrist surgery look like for Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay?

Former Chiefs RB Larry Johnson does not believe in an Arrowhead Stadium playoff jinx.

Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt is looking for a bounceback performance from his unit.

Raiders rookie DE Arden Key feels he left sacks on the table this season.

The Cowboys want to carry momentum from Week 17 to the playoffs.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur’s son played his final college game for Vanderbilt on Thursday night.

Breaking down the chemistry between Eagles QB Nick Foles and WR Alshon Jeffery.

Could WR DeSean Jackson return to Washington in 2019?

Will Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio have better offers this offseason?

Lions LB Jarrad Davis said this year’s losing record is a big motivating factor for next year.

Said Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine of the team’s head coaching search, “It falls into the no-control-over piece as well. I’m sure the Packers have a plan of how they’re going to go about their search, and we’ll, all of us, will respect that process and see how it plays out.”

Checking in on how Vikings rookie T Brian O'Neill has held up this season.

Will DE Bruce Irvin stay with the Falcons next season?

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera is concerned about the state of the offensive line for Sunday.

A win on Sunday would set a Saints franchise record.

Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate has dealt with nagging injuries this season.

Cardinals QB Josh Rosen will take some classes at UCLA this offseason.

Said Rams RB Todd Gurley of DT Aaron Donald, “He’s the best football player I’ve ever been around.”

49ers TE George Kittle has a record in his sights.

WR Tyler Lockett has made the deep ball a major weapon for the Seahawks offense.