Greg Manusky on D.J. Swearinger: “He said what he said”

Getty Images

Washington clearly got tired of D.J. Swearinger, so when he ripped defensive coordinator Greg Manusky last week, it made it easier to cut him.

But Manusky still has a job, and he’s moving on with it, after having a player so publicly call out his decision-making.

“He said what he said,” Manusky said, via Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post. “I can’t do anything about it. It’s what he said.

“Crossing the line? I’m just going out there trying to win games as much as we can each and every week.”

Swearinger said he watched more film than his coaches, and that he’d often text suggestions to Manusky at 2 a.m.

Manusky said they’d sometimes text, but it was more like 8 p.m. than the middle of the night. He said he’d usually listed to the suggestions and reply: “Hey, we’re sticking with the plan that we’re doing or vice-versa. We take a look at it.”

“Overall, just trying to lead us in the right direction,” Manusky said. “Every time it was the most important thing, that we get out there and play as a team and one unit. It doesn’t matter what call it is, I don’t have a magical crystal ball, but as long as we play together and play as a team, we’ll have success.”

They clearly haven’t been lately, and the organization backed the coach over the player who was willing to complain about it.