Jaguars place Josh Lambo, Josh Wells on IR

The Jaguars made a number of roster moves on the heels of their final regular-season game.

They placed kicker Josh Lambo (right groin) and right tackle Josh Wells (concussion) on injured reserve. They waived linebacker Martrell Spaight.

The Jaguars activated linebacker Donald Payne from the injured reserve list and promoted running back Dimitri Flowers and quarterback Tanner Lee from the practice squad.

Payne appeared in seven games before injuring his knee. He went on injured reserve Oct. 25.

Flowers has never appeared in an NFL game.

Lee, a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars this spring, spent the season on the Jaguars’ practice squad.