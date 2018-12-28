Jets wideouts Enunwa and Kearse out for finale

Getty Images

When the Jets go into the offseason, whatever else happens, they have to get quarterback Sam Darnold some more targets.

That holds for this week’s game against the Patriots too, even if there’s nothing to do about it now.

The Jets have ruled wide receivers Quincy Enunwa (ankle) and Jermaine Kearse (Achilles) out for the finale, along with cornerback Mo Claiborne and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis.

Darnold has had the predictable rookie ups and downs, but the lack of reliable targets has put him in a difficult position. Their leading receiver is Robby Anderson, who has 47 catches for 728 yards, and if they care about their first-round pick, they need to give him a better grade of help.