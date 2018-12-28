Jim Harbaugh on contact from NFL teams: I don’t really have representatives

Getty Images

The two coaches who will be leading their teams into the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Saturday held a press conference on Friday morning.

The questions for University of Florida coach Dan Mullen and University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh covered who would be available to play in the game, strategic matters and other things common to such gatherings. As you’d probably expect if you’re a follower of this site, Harbaugh also fielded a question about whether he or his representatives have been contacted by NFL teams.

“I don’t really have any representatives,” Harbaugh said, via multiple reporters.

Harbaugh didn’t have anything else to add to that answer.

PFT has reported that the Jets plan to make a run at Harbaugh, who was the 49ers head coach for four seasons before heading to his alma mater. The Jets, who haven’t dismissed Todd Bowles, denied having interest, and Harbaugh said before the PFT report that he plans to remain at Michigan.