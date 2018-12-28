Keith Butler commits the dreaded tight end faux pas

Posted by Mike Florio on December 28, 2018, 2:36 PM EST
Getty Images

Two weeks ago, Stephen A. Smith set social media ablaze with an assessment of the Chargers-Chiefs game that included commentary on the expected performance of L.A. tight end Hunter Henry, who tore an ACL during offseason workouts and hasn’t played at all this year.

That was bad; this is worse.

In an exclusive! sit-down with the website owned and operated by the Steelers, Pittsburgh defensive coordinator Keith Butler gave a pregame assessment of Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert. And here’s what Butler said about a guy who hasn’t played since September 30: “I think he’s very good. I think he’s up there. He can get deep on you. He does a good job of catching the ball downfield, all that stuff. So he’s going to be a problem for us to cover.”

Steelers.com has removed the video, but SteelersDepot.com has obtained and posted the audio. It’s clear that this wasn’t some pre-canned interview; it was a fresh discussion taped after the loss to the Saints, and Labriola specifically mentioned the absence of quarterback Andy Dalton and receiver A.J. Green due to injury.

In fact, the topic first emerged when Labriola asked Butler, “Who are the receivers who are picking it up for [Green’s] absence, besides Tyler Eifert, the tight end?” In response, Butler didn’t say, “Well, Eifert’s actually injured, too.” Butler said without hesitation, “Well, Tyler’s doing a good job.”

(To be fair to Butler, there’s another Tyler who plays tight end for the Bengals. He’s Tyler Kroft. However, Kroft also is on injured reserve.)

Later in the interview, Labriola asked for a specific assessment of Eifert. And Butler again responded without hesitation, providing the quote appearing above.

Beyond Labriola not realizing that Eifert is on IR (which is sloppy but not necessarily alarming since he’s not, you know, the defensive coordinator), Butler didn’t know (which is extremely alarming). Beyond Labriola and Butler, the entire Steelers.com production team (to the extent there is one) that heard the interview didn’t flinch at the notion that Labriola asks, and Butler answers, a question about a guy has been on IR for weeks.

As one league source informed of the gaffe pointed out to PFT, Butler’s assessment is technically correct. Eifert will definitely be a problem for the Steelers to cover.

18 responses to “Keith Butler commits the dreaded tight end faux pas

  2. Steeler Nation is going to lose their minds over Butler’s screw up! First of all it’s pretty pathetic a team media employee who supposedly follows the NFL for a living doesn’t even know Eifert hasn’t played in months. Add in the Bengals are in the same division it’s even more embarrassing!

    But the media guy’s sin is NOTHING compared to the DC not knowing Eifert is out. How is that possible? The Rooney family must have tasted vomit when their heard this audio.

  8. I’m pretty sure these coaches barely bother to learn names on the other team. If you watch Hard Knocks or All Or Nothing, you constantly hear: “85 is a deep threat over the middle. But watch for 81 on the underneath cross.”

  9. See what us Steeler fans are facing? How do you game plan when you don’t even know the players your playing against? I guess we should all be excited, at least he knew they are playing the Bengals….I think. LOL! ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  10. It’s almost as embarrassing as putting in a dime defense at the goal line vs. the Saints, who easily scored when there were no D linemen across from the RG and RT.

  In fact, the topic first emerged when Labriola asked Butler, "Who are the receivers who are picking it up for [Green's] absence, besides Tyler Eifert, the tight end?" In response, Butler didn't say, "Well, Eifert's actually injured, too." Butler said without hesitation, "Well, Tyler's doing a good job."
    =============================

    HE WAS REFERRING TO WR TYLER BOYD. You know, the guy that's got 76 receptions this year for 1,028 yards.

  12. akira1971 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 3:13 pm
    HE WAS REFERRING TO WR TYLER BOYD. You know, the guy that's got 76 receptions this year for 1,028 yards.
    =============================

    HE WAS REFERRING TO WR TYLER BOYD. You know, the guy that’s got 76 receptions this year for 1,028 yards.

    —————-

    You know, the guy who has a season ending knee injury vs Oakland? He’s n IR too.

  You know, the guy who has a season ending knee injury vs Oakland? He's n IR too.
    ============================

    Cincinnati just put him on IR this AFTERNOON. Butler EVEN SAID THAT on the interview that he didn’t know if Tyler Boyd was going to be able play Sunday.

    The question to Butler was who has stepped up during AJ Green’s injury. Butler specifically referenced #83 (Tyler Boyd) and #15 (John Ross). At no point in that question did Butler say Eifert’s name or number.

  14. Given it’s the Steelers I can still see Eifert somehow managing to put up 100 yards and 2 tds this Sunday.

  16. Another reason I dont watch Smith, hes loud and doesn’t know much. Hes mostly just loud, obnoxious & annoying. However ESPN pushes out thoughtful, profound & intelligent Jemele Hill. I’m calling bull$#@%! Butler obviously is clueless too, no wonder the Steelersay miss the playoffs. It’s a wonder that their D is in the top 10.

  17. To be fair, with all the Bengals on IR it’s hard to come up with the names of any currently available players.

