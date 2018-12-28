Lamar Miller “good to go” for Texans

Getty Images

Running back Lamar Miller‘s move from limited participation in practice on Wednesday to full participation on Thursday was a sign that he’d be able to play this weekend and it’s time to write his name into the lineup in ink.

Head coach Bill O’Brien was asked about Miller’s status for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars on Friday.

“He’s good to go,” O’Brien said, via Aaron Miller of the Houston Chronicle.

Miller sat out against the Eagles last Sunday because of an ankle injury and the team’s running backs managed 13 yards on 11 carries in his absence.

There are a variety of scenarios where the Texans can move up to the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the AFC if they beat the Jaguars. The most straightforward of those scenarios calls for the Patriots to lose or tie so that Houston winds up in the second spot.