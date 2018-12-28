Leonard Fournette not expected to play on Sunday

Getty Images

Running back Leonard Fournette‘s disappointing second NFL season is likely to end with him watching the Jaguars face the Texans from the sideline.

The Jaguars have released their final injury report of the week and Fournette is listed as doubtful due to the foot and ankle injuries that have hampered him this week. Barring a sudden change in health, Fournette will be out due to injury for the seventh time this season.

Fournette was also suspended for one game for coming off the sideline to join in a fight. He’s set to end the year with 133 carries for 439 yards and five touchdowns and 22 catches for 185 yards and a touchdown. Those results aren’t what the Jaguars wanted from their 2017 first-round pick on any front and it’s one of many things that have contributed to the Jaguars’ drop from the AFC title game to last place in the AFC South.

Whether Fournette plays or not, the Jaguars will try to stop the Texans from getting a win without cornerback A.J. Bouye (toe), kicker Josh Lambo (groin) and right tackle Josh Wells (concussion).

Running back Carlos Hyde was added to the injury report with a knee issue and is considered questionable to play on Sunday. If he can’t go, T.J. Yeldon and David Williams would fill out the backfield.