Lions place A’Shawn Robinson on IR, claim Mitchell Loewen

The Lions already had ruled out defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson for Sunday’s season-ending game. Robinson has a knee injury.

Robinson, though, will finish the season on injured reserve.

The Lions made the move Friday after claiming defensive end Mitchell Loewen off waivers from the Saints.

Robinson finishes this season with 49 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 13 games.

Loewen appeared in one game for the Saints this season, playing four defensive snaps and 13 on special teams. He has played three career games, all with the Saints, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2016.