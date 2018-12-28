Marcus Mariota “about the same” as Thursday, no QB call yet

Getty Images

The Titans held their final practice of the regular season on Friday and it ended without clarity about who will be quarterbacking the team in its bid to continue playing beyond Week 17.

Marcus Mariota was limited in practice for the second straight day by the stinger that knocked him out of last Saturday’s game. Head coach Mike Vrabel said after the game that the team will continue to evaluate Mariota on Saturday before making any call.

“About the same as it was yesterday. Limited. … We’ll just keep seeing where it goes and who gives us the best chance,” Mariota said, via Travis Haney of The Athletic.

The two days of practice would seem to bode well for Mariota’s chances of being in the lineup against the Colts on Sunday night. If that impression is incorrect, Blaine Gabbert would get the start and Austin Davis is on hand to back him up.