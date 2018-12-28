Marcus Mariota “about the same” as Thursday, no QB call yet

Posted by Josh Alper on December 28, 2018, 2:42 PM EST
Getty Images

The Titans held their final practice of the regular season on Friday and it ended without clarity about who will be quarterbacking the team in its bid to continue playing beyond Week 17.

Marcus Mariota was limited in practice for the second straight day by the stinger that knocked him out of last Saturday’s game. Head coach Mike Vrabel said after the game that the team will continue to evaluate Mariota on Saturday before making any call.

“About the same as it was yesterday. Limited. … We’ll just keep seeing where it goes and who gives us the best chance,” Mariota said, via Travis Haney of The Athletic.

The two days of practice would seem to bode well for Mariota’s chances of being in the lineup against the Colts on Sunday night. If that impression is incorrect, Blaine Gabbert would get the start and Austin Davis is on hand to back him up.

3 responses to “Marcus Mariota “about the same” as Thursday, no QB call yet

  1. Has there ever been a starting QB that’s been questionable for more games….played while questionable then left the game to be questionable to return…then questionable again for the following week than Mariota?

  2. jackedupboonie said:
    “Has there ever been a starting QB that’s been questionable for more games….played while questionable then left the game to be questionable to return…then questionable again for the following week than Mariota?”

    You’re joking, right? His name was Steve McNair, and he was even tougher than Mariota. McNair was constantly listed as “questionable” and would even miss entire week after week of practice due to injuries before leading his team to victory. That trait defined his best seasons.

    The difference is McNair was a tough SOB, while Mariotta on the other hand is just made of glass.

