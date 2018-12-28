Matt Patricia says Lions are committed to Matthew Stafford

Getty Images

Lions head coach Matt Patricia says he sees no changes coming at the quarterback position.

Matthew Stafford is the Lions’ franchise quarterback and will remain the Lions’ franchise quarterback, Patricia said today.

“We’re in a situation where Matt Stafford‘s our quarterback. That’s what it is. I think the world of the guy,” Patricia said.

Stafford has struggled through a bad season, and is poised to finish with his first season with less than 4,000 passing yards of any full season of his career. That has raised many questions about whether Stafford really ought to be the quarterback going forward.

But realistically, there’s no way out of the enormous contract the Lions gave Stafford a year and a half ago. The Lions are stuck with Stafford in 2019. Patricia says he embraces that.