Matt Patricia says Lions are committed to Matthew Stafford

Lions head coach Matt Patricia says he sees no changes coming at the quarterback position.

Matthew Stafford is the Lions’ franchise quarterback and will remain the Lions’ franchise quarterback, Patricia said today.

“We’re in a situation where Matt Stafford‘s our quarterback. That’s what it is. I think the world of the guy,” Patricia said.

Stafford has struggled through a bad season, and is poised to finish with his first season with less than 4,000 passing yards of any full season of his career. That has raised many questions about whether Stafford really ought to be the quarterback going forward.

But realistically, there’s no way out of the enormous contract the Lions gave Stafford a year and a half ago. The Lions are stuck with Stafford in 2019. Patricia says he embraces that.

35 responses to “Matt Patricia says Lions are committed to Matthew Stafford

  1. Matthew Stafford is not the Lions problem. The unbalanced offense and terrible defense is the Lions problem. Stafford puts up great numbers but he’d be better and more efficient with a good running game to help him out.

    I feel the same way about my Eagles. Carson Wentz isn’t the problem. A lack of running game and a leaky secondary is.

  4. This just in: a QB guaranteed +$19 million next year if he is cut will remain with the team that guaranteed him the money.

    Jim Bob can start packing though.

  5. Patricia kinda stating the obvious.
    Course, maybe the purpose was to show the world he’s on board with ownership, given his recent sit-down, and the perception his future is precarious.

    Or maybe he just really loves Stafford.
    Yeah, that must be it.

  9. A guy I know in Detroit who watches a lot of Lions practices
    said he always makes an awkward reflex toward money in his wallet
    whenever homeless-looking Matt Patricia walks towards him in the autograph line.

  10. Stafford is exactly why the Lions are pathetic. He melts in big situations and gathers his stats like a motorist driving behind an armored truck with an open door with bags falling out.

  14. The Lions are in much the same situation the Bears were after they signed Jay Cutler to his ill-advised extension. As with Cutler, Stafford’s contract, age, and W-L record guarantee the Lions will not find a trade partner for him, nor can they afford to cut him outright. As other commenters said, the Lions are stuck with him so the coaching staff had best figure out a way to make it work.

  20. Matt Stafford will be joining Aaron Rodgers for playoff viewing from the couch.

    The Packers still suck.

  21. no qb has done less & avoided more criticism than stafford. i cringe when “experts” call him elite. really?

  25. Other than Calvin Johnson name a Lions receiver
    who played with Matt Stafford that you would want as your #1 wr.

    LOL… it’s all Matt Stafford’s fault!!!

  28. The problem is not Stafford, it’s mediocrity with personnel management.

    They need a better better running backs and receivers. 2 poor drafts in 5 years without a few great free agent signings will doom the team to mediocrity. Every draft has got to be spot on. The 2018 draft was okay.

  29. The question for those trashing this affirmation of Stafford by Patricia is exactly what QB that will be available will be better? The college QBs this year don’t exactly have scouts drooling, and the potential free agent NFL QBs (Flacco, Tannehill, Bridgewater, etc.) aren’t all that exciting. Get Stafford a new O-line coach and another WR, and he will be back over 4,000 yds in no time.

  30. You could give Stafford Terrell Owens, Jerry Rice, Antonio Brown, and Julio Jones all in their prime and he would still go 8-8. Winners know how to win, losers find a way to choke…..time and time again, over and over.

  31. Patricia: “We’re in a situation where Matt Stafford‘s our quarterback. That’s what it is.”
    ——————–
    Very telling when you break it down: “we’re in a situation”, “that’s what it is”. As he spoke he realized, by admitting they’re stuck with Staffy, he was sounding like he was unhappy about it. But adding “I think the world of the guy,” is not the same as saying “I think he’s a great QB”. Clearly he doesn’t rate Stafford else he would never even have said the first part he would have instead scoffed at the notion of changing the QB.

  33. doctorrustbelt says:
    December 28, 2018 at 12:20 pm
    Other than Calvin Johnson name a Lions receiver
    who played with Matt Stafford that you would want as your #1 wr.
    /////////////
    I can’t name any WR’s for the Patriots over the past number of years either.

