Michael Strahan rooting for Aaron Donald to break single-season sack record

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is three sacks short of Michael Strahan’s NFL record for sacks in a season, and Strahan is hoping Donald breaks the record on Sunday.

Donald has 19.5 sacks this year. Strahan, who had 22.5 sacks in 2001, told Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times that he wants to see Donald get at least 3.5 sacks on Sunday against the 49ers to top his record.

“The sack record is fantastic and it’s great,” Strahan said. “But I hope Aaron does break it. There have been guys who have gotten close, but I just want it to be a good guy who breaks it. Not some jerk, or some guy who doesn’t care about it or take pride in what he does and just kind of luckily rolls through. I want somebody who represents the NFL in the right way. He’s that guy.”

Told about Strahan’s comments, Donald said he was honored he felt that way.

“Any time you get a Hall of Fame player that even knows my name, you’re going to be pumped up about that,” Donald said. “So it means a lot coming from a guy like that.”

A 3.5-sack game on Sunday will be no easy feat, but Donald had four sacks the first time the Rams played the 49ers this season, so it’s certainly possible.

Strahan’s sack record is somewhat controversial, both because Brett Favre gave him an easy sack to break the record at the end of the 2001 season, and because sacks have only been an official statistic since 1982, and no one knows for sure if anyone ever had more than 22.5 sacks in a season before 1982. But it’s still an impressive line on Strahan’s résumé, and one that he’ll be happy to hand off to Donald.