Michael Strahan rooting for Aaron Donald to break single-season sack record

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 28, 2018, 4:42 AM EST
Getty Images

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is three sacks short of Michael Strahan’s NFL record for sacks in a season, and Strahan is hoping Donald breaks the record on Sunday.

Donald has 19.5 sacks this year. Strahan, who had 22.5 sacks in 2001, told Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times that he wants to see Donald get at least 3.5 sacks on Sunday against the 49ers to top his record.

“The sack record is fantastic and it’s great,” Strahan said. “But I hope Aaron does break it. There have been guys who have gotten close, but I just want it to be a good guy who breaks it. Not some jerk, or some guy who doesn’t care about it or take pride in what he does and just kind of luckily rolls through. I want somebody who represents the NFL in the right way. He’s that guy.”

Told about Strahan’s comments, Donald said he was honored he felt that way.

“Any time you get a Hall of Fame player that even knows my name, you’re going to be pumped up about that,” Donald said. “So it means a lot coming from a guy like that.”

A 3.5-sack game on Sunday will be no easy feat, but Donald had four sacks the first time the Rams played the 49ers this season, so it’s certainly possible.

Strahan’s sack record is somewhat controversial, both because Brett Favre gave him an easy sack to break the record at the end of the 2001 season, and because sacks have only been an official statistic since 1982, and no one knows for sure if anyone ever had more than 22.5 sacks in a season before 1982. But it’s still an impressive line on Strahan’s résumé, and one that he’ll be happy to hand off to Donald.

41 responses to “Michael Strahan rooting for Aaron Donald to break single-season sack record

  3. 22.5 sacks but that record came in a game where Giants D was totally gashed, and in a season where Giants went 7-9 after being in the SB just the year before, and most of those loses came because opponents amassed late points and Giants D couldn’t shut them down. A joker stat in a choker season.

  6. As an authentic GBP Fan, what Favre did was an embarrassment. His line had kept him clean all day & only allowed something like 12 sacks all year, then he goes and lays down for Strahan.

  10. I’m glad history hasn’t forgotten that last farcical sack. It was an stain on Strahan’s otherwise impeccable legacy, one which has grown immeasurably since.

  14. Whether Strahan’s sack record is considered controversial or not, he was a beast that season. And from what I have seen, Strahan is a stand up cat. And he is happy to pass the torch. Strahan probably wants that record beat because every time someone mentions the record, they mention Favre instead of thinking what an awesome season Strahan really had.

  18. “stipez says:
    December 28, 2018 at 4:59 am
    Meh, sacks are like saves, not a wholly individual achievement.”

    Football isn’t an individual game.
    Catches require the line to block, QB to throw a catchable ball and WR to catch it
    Good runs require good blocking, good scheme called by the OC and the RB to hit the right hole at the right time.
    FGs require the line to block, long snapper to get a good snap, holder to get it down correctl and kicker to get it through the uprights.
    Football is in no way comparable to Baseball.

  19. Man I remember how mad the entire Packer offensive line was when Favre did that. It was a trash move to gift a HOF player from another HOF player at the time. Favre still says it was a miscommunication then said it was a bootleg play which means it should have been a tackle for loss and not a sack because no WRs went out on routes either.

  21. mountie97 says:

    December 28, 2018 at 7:32 am

    Could you imagine what Donalds numbers woul be had he played the entire season?!

    _________________

    You mean the 15 games that he currently played and the 16 game that he will play Sunday, oh wait that means he would have played the entire season!

  22. If you read this comments section, you know the real reason Strahan would like to see the record broken. He knows his record is a sham, and he knows everyone else knows his record is a sham. If he’s a competitor, this bothers him deep down and the sooner he no longer holds the record, the sooner he can let the guilt go.

  26. Did Strahan mention that in the 50’s and 60’s they don’t track sacks. They say if they would have, deacon Jones would have set records that never would be broken. And it was a run game back then, not the pass crazy action going on now.

  27. He wants the record broken, at least in part, because of this sketchiness of the way he set it…Strahan knows deep down, that he was gifted that record by Favre, and A. Donald (or anyone) breaking his “record” will alleviate the guilt he feels.

    Strahan gets it; he’s one Giant player who admitted the Giants were faking injuries to slow down the Pats Offense in those 2 fluky-a$$ SB wins against NE. It’s on you-tube….look it up.
    New York Injury Fakers, Super Bowl Champs**

  28. Not a fake sack. That means giants knew the play was coming. I’ll give you all a “might as well give my pal the record since it would be a coverage sack or throwaway nonetheless anyway.” Much different than a planned sack

  29. Cont… like a 4 foot gimme putt. Yeah… a little beyond gimme range but It’s all good. We know you’d have likely gotten it anyway.

  33. If he can even get the 0.5 sack to get to 20, he will join a pretty elite group. While we don’t know how many sacks anyone had before it was an official statistic, getting to 20 is a pretty big deal. And, as to no one knowing about prior to it being a statistic, do they not have film of the games back then, or records of the play by play, that would let them reconstruct those stats?

  36. Just to add on to my previous comment….

    “Reggie White’s 21 sacks over 12 games in 1987 (strike season) >>>>>>> Michael Strahan’s 22.5 over 16 games.”

    If you add in the first four games of 1988 to get to a full 16 game season, White would have ended up with 26 sacks.

  37. stipez says:
    December 28, 2018 at 4:59 am
    Meh, sacks are like saves, not a wholly individual achievement.

    ————-

    Since every play involves 22 players I guess using your logic there are no individual statistics then.

  38. Anyone ever gone back through the tapes and counted Deacon Jones’ sacks for a season? Steve Sabol (NFL Films) went back and counted Gino Marchetti’s sacks in 1958: can’t remember the exact number, but it was 50+ in a 12 game season.

