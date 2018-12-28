Mike Wallace won’t play for Eagles on Sunday

Getty Images

The Eagles activated wide receiver Mike Wallace from injured reserve this week, but he won’t be in the lineup for the regular season finale.

Wallace broke his fibula in the second game of the season and returned to the field for the Eagles this week, but the team has ruled him out of Sunday’s game against Washington. He’ll be eligible to play in the postseason should the Eagles advance with a win and a Vikings loss.

In addition to Wallace, the Eagles ruled quarterback Carson Wentz out early in the week. Linebacker D.J. Alexander (hamstring), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) and guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) will also miss the game.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said he expects left tackle Jason Peters to play despite a quad injury, but Peters is listed as questionable along with defensive end Michael Bennett (foot), linebacker Jordan Hicks (calf) and center Jason Kelce (knee). All of the questionable players participated in practice on Friday.