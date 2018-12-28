Myles Garrett wants team sack record, but even more, a win

Getty Images

Myles Garrett needs two sacks to set the team record. The Pro Bowler would love to end the season with something even better, though.

“It’s nice to have a record, but it’s even better to have a win,” the Browns defensive end said Friday, via Nate Ulrich of the Beacon Journal.

Garrett has 12.5 sacks, putting him within reach of Reggie Camp’s single-season mark of 14 set in 1984. The second-year player, though, is realistic about his chances of getting two sacks of Lamar Jackson.

It won’t be easy.

“Our main objective is to stop the run,” Garrett said. “That’s what they’re going to try to do. That’s what they’ve done on everybody and how they’ve been moving the ball and winning games. If we stop that, then they’re going to have to pass, and then I’m going to get my opportunities.”