NFL admits a bad pass interference call but ignores Steelers-Saints

Getty Images

The NFL has publicly admitted that an official made a bad pass interference call on Sunday. But not the ones everyone was talking about.

NFL V.P. of Officiating Al Riveron addressed pass interference in his weekly officiating video, but he had nothing to say about the pass interference call against Steelers cornerback Joe Haden that didn’t appear to have any significant contact at all. Or about the other pass interference call against Haden on a pass that appeared to have been tipped at the line of scrimmage, which would have negated any interference penalty. Or about the Saints’ game-winning touchdown, on which they appeared to commit offensive pass interference.

Instead, Riveron mentioned a call in the Packers-Jets game when Jets safety Jamal Adams was flagged for interference on Packers tight end Jimmy Graham.

“We want to talk about defensive pass interference,” he said. “This was called, unfortunately. This is not a foul for defensive pass interference. We see both players making contact with each other. There is no restriction on either side. The defender comes over the top, but, again, does not materially affect the receiver going up for the ball. This is not a foul for defensive pass interference.”

So Riveron is willing to admit his officials got a pass interference call wrong. But if Steelers fans were hoping to hear him admit a mistake from their game on Sunday, they’ll be left disappointed.