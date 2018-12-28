NFL admits a bad pass interference call but ignores Steelers-Saints

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 28, 2018, 5:31 PM EST
Getty Images

The NFL has publicly admitted that an official made a bad pass interference call on Sunday. But not the ones everyone was talking about.

NFL V.P. of Officiating Al Riveron addressed pass interference in his weekly officiating video, but he had nothing to say about the pass interference call against Steelers cornerback Joe Haden that didn’t appear to have any significant contact at all. Or about the other pass interference call against Haden on a pass that appeared to have been tipped at the line of scrimmage, which would have negated any interference penalty. Or about the Saints’ game-winning touchdown, on which they appeared to commit offensive pass interference.

Instead, Riveron mentioned a call in the Packers-Jets game when Jets safety Jamal Adams was flagged for interference on Packers tight end Jimmy Graham.

“We want to talk about defensive pass interference,” he said. “This was called, unfortunately. This is not a foul for defensive pass interference. We see both players making contact with each other. There is no restriction on either side. The defender comes over the top, but, again, does not materially affect the receiver going up for the ball. This is not a foul for defensive pass interference.”

So Riveron is willing to admit his officials got a pass interference call wrong. But if Steelers fans were hoping to hear him admit a mistake from their game on Sunday, they’ll be left disappointed.

78 responses to “NFL admits a bad pass interference call but ignores Steelers-Saints

  2. Way too hard to admit they made a mistake that influenced the outcome of a playoff spot. That would create the simple problem for them of dealing with the question “now what”.

  4. Yeah the Steelers lost bc of the refs. It had absolutely nothing to do with their last two drives ending in turnovers. All but one of the PI calls were legit. Plus the refs had the makeup call on Apple.

  6. Riveron is a stooge, he didn’t admit the brutal OPI against Dallas Goedert against the cowboys was a bogus call, not to mention the idiotic call giving the cowboys the ball after the return man clearly fumbled and there were only Eagles around the ball and an Eagle clearly recovered the ball. These types of calls and mind boggling officiating gives credence to those who say the NFL is rigged. I’m a big time football fan, however, I must say I’ve turned more games off this year (never did before) because of the flag fests that interferes with the flow and outcome of some games. College football is so much more fun to watch. The NFL is over officiated.

  7. The Steelers are an embarrassment having a Hof QB 6 probowlers and barely above 500 record. The referees are not the reason either. It all began with Tim Tebow. Remember that great playoff game!! Yes you do Steelers fan !!

  8. Hayden had a slight push in Kamara’s back – how else do you explain how a player who can hurdle defenders gets only a 6 inch jump to catch the ball? A slight push just before a jump puts the player off balance and he can’t jump. I used to use that trick all the time playing basketball.

  11. The NFL referees are the GOATS in their profession. Just like all other GOATS, they’re not perfect. I study Joe Montana’s and Tom Brady’s stats, and I see int’s. I see some fumbles in Jim Brown’s and Walter Payton’s stats. Jerry Rice probably dropped more TD passes than any WR in history. Don Shula is the only coach to have a perfect season. Kareem might have even missed a sky hook or two. So why do refs have to be perfect? When we had those replacement refs we couldn’t wait to get the real ones back. Seriously, we couldn’t wait. We cheered when they returned. Has anyone ever tried refereeing a game? It ain’t easy. These guys are actually pretty awesome.

  14. The “phantom PI” called on Haden in the end zone was not as bad as everyone claims. Kamara can jump, but he was only able to get a foot off the ground? That suggests significant contact. Claiming the 4th down pass was tipped is a joke.

  15. As a steeler fan I’m a little bummed about the first pi call, but the game is over, so what are you gonna do. Maybe dpi should be changed to a 15 yard penalty since it’s always such a subjective call.

  17. Bountygate *had* to have been the NFL’s most egregious example of favoritism for the Saints…..

    We all know who’s the carefully cultivated darlings of the NFL, and here’s a hint: It ain’t the Saints.

  19. dryzzt23 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    Yet again we have favoritism for the Saints.
    Make PI calls reviewable, THAT will solve the problem.
    ————————————————————————————
    It would only solve the problem if we could have confidence in the review officials, and I cannot see how that is possible.

  21. The Saints were flagged more time than the Steelers in the game, at home no less, so you can toss out any arguments that the Saints are favored. Believe me, they’ve been screwed by poor officiating as much as any other team.

    In this game, the first PI was questionable — Kamara had no shot at the catch and Haden looked like he may have slightly pushed off in an attempt to make the pick, but a no call would have been fine.

    On the second PI, the ball may have been tipped, but it could have also been a defensive holding call. Haden grabbed Thomas’ jersey and tackled him as he came across the line — that’s a penalty and I don’t see any controversy with that call.

    On the TD there is hand checking and then Thomas turns away to make the catch. Haden was leaning into Thomas, so when Thomas turns away he stumbles, but Thomas never extends his elbows — how is that PI?

  22. Kamara was badly overthrown and didn’t really even try to jump because he had no chance. I’d wonder if maybe he did that little half-hearted jump on purpose to draw a flag but having heard him speak I don’t know if that level of thinking is possible.

  23. I think the NFL simply did not want to acknowledge officials’ mistakes in a game that was pivotal to both team’s places in the playoffs. There is not likely to be much fan or media attention to mistakes in a game with 2 teams going no where. Those ca!!s in the Saints – Steelers game affected the outcome of that game. Of course, if Ridley or Ju-Ju take care of the ball, the mistakes made by the refs might have had little effect on the results.

  25. It has become obvious that officials in ALL sports want to be part of the game. Maybe we should embrace that.

    What if…

    NFL ref crews could be allocated ‘penalties’ just like teams have 3 time-outs per half. Give them 3 calls per half for holding, interference, illegal formations, and other infractions that mess with the game flow.

    Once 3 holding penalties are called in a half, no further holds can be called. Likewise for interference. Dead ball fouls and personal fouls would not be limited.

    My guess is that refs would throw fewer flags, saving them for later in each half. Only OBVIOUS infractions would be called. A crew that used all their interference calls early would likely lose control of the game. I bet that would happen once every couple years.

    As a fan and viewer, I would welcome the experiment.

  26. Haden also got a very generous non-call when he hacked Julian Edelman before the ball arrived in the previous week’s game. Also the phantom call against Jonathan Jones set up Ittsburgh’s first score. Steeler tears are still so sweet!

  27. We used to not know what a catch is, but now we don’t know what a penalty is. As bad as the PI calls are, what about the holding calls? Nothing kills a drive like a holding call and they are called all the time. At the same time I constantly see linemen, both arms outstretched, grabbing for the QB, and they have an arm around their neck pulling them back. That isnt holding tho, apparently…

  28. Wow! Steelers’ fans still trying to convince themselves (for the sixth time this year) that they lost a game because of the refs? What were they expecting to hear? That the refs stood over JuJu Smith-Fumble and pried the ball out of his hands? LOLOLOLOLOL

  30. how about the phantom holding calls in the pats vs miami or pitt games as ne looked primed to ice or tie the game? lol

    jon jones pi vs pitt? lol!

    goodell at work, folks

  31. dryzzt23 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 5:33 pm
    Yet again we have favoritism for the Saints.

    ***********************************************

    A lot of good that “favoritism” did the Saints in Dallas, when Kamara took that hit to the helmet….

  32. There have been a lot of bad PI calls this year. Also roughing the passer isn’t the same across the board either. You will see a terrible call for it and then see one that should of been called bet missed. The officiating is just awful and gets worse every year because there are too many stupid rules.

  34. Eaglehaslanded !!! says:
    December 28, 2018 at 5:49 pm
    Riveron is a stooge, he didn’t admit the brutal OPI against Dallas Goedert against the cowboys was a bogus call, not to mention the idiotic call giving the cowboys the ball after the return man clearly fumbled and there were only Eagles around the ball and an Eagle clearly recovered the ball. These types of calls and mind boggling officiating gives credence to those who say the NFL is rigged. I’m a big time football fan, however, I must say I’ve turned more games off this year (never did before) because of the flag fests that interferes with the flow and outcome of some games. College football is so much more fun to watch. The NFL is over officiated.
    —————————————-
    Due to the blatant homerism of this post (that matches the screen name), many will conclude that you turned off watching NFL games not because of the officiating, but in fact because the Eagles suck.

  35. Well who knows why he called that penalty, but it wasn’t because of gambling. Public money was undoubtedly on the Saints, and Vegas wanted the Steelers to cover, which they did.

  36. NFL officials need to watch the college bowl games. These games are so much more enjoyable with the refs keeping the flags in their pockets. Fast moving and allowing the players to play.

  38. SSS Legend says:
    December 28, 2018 at 5:49 pm
    Hayden had a slight push in Kamara’s back – how else do you explain how a player who can hurdle defenders gets only a 6 inch jump to catch the ball? A slight push just before a jump puts the player off balance and he can’t jump. I used to use that trick all the time playing basketball.

    25 30 Rate This

    So your logic is because of how high he jumped lmao

  40. CRY LITTLE BABIES CRY!!!

    I LOVE IT! After every single game people are on here whining and crying about bad calls, IT’S FOOTBALL, there will be hitting, there will be players getting hurt and there will be bad calls = GET OVER IT ALREADY!!!

    Funny thing is I never hear anyone complain when those bad calls benefit their team = NEVER! And I’m tired of hearing people complain about ticky-tack fouls as they call them, that’s like a bank robber that only gets a couple of bucks saying “it’s not that big of a deal, I only got a two dollars”! A foul is a foul NO MATTER how minor people think it is, bottom line if players don’t want flagged then don’t commit the penalty, PERIOD!

    Anytime the ball is in the air it doesn’t take “significant contact” as stated in the article, by rule whenever the ball is in the air a defender can’t even touch a receiver and the receiver can’t even touch the defender or it’s PI, actually it’s really simple but some people and players just don’t “GET IT”! And once a player crosses the line the penalty should be called, it doesn’t matter how “ticky-tack”. Classifying penalties according to the degree of the penalty would just lead to even worse calls and no calls than what were’re seeing now, therefore every penalty should be called and if every one is called then maybe the players will finally “GET IT” and stop committing them.

    IMHO the NFL needs to make teams have classes on the rule book and make them mandatory because there are way too many players & coaches that don’t know the rules! Just look at how many players and coaches claimed “I didn’t know you could have a tie” when it first started happening under the new rules! Now isn’t that something “ALL” players and coaches should know?

  42. Chiefs Seahawks. 2 bad PI’s…Another fake trip by Lockett ( does it all the time). And then Baldwin did a real aggressive spin, Tazmanian devil like, which is cool, spin yourself away. But if you fall, don’t expect a call

  43. The great scandal that will bring the NFL to its knees is the inept/corrupt officiating. Someone, somewhere (SI, HBO’s Real Sports,…) is working on a story to expose what’s going on. And when it breaks it will be earth-shattering and catastrophic. Can’t wait.

  44. dryzzt23 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 5:33 pm
    Yet again we have favoritism for the Saints.
    Make PI calls reviewable, THAT will solve the problem
    ————-
    Sure… Let’s review all holding calls as well.

  46. ARod(in his collarbone) says:
    December 28, 2018 at 5:44 pm
    Favoritism towards the packers, imagine that.
    ………………………………………………………………………………

    A fan of the Minnesota team complaining yet again about how the officials helped the Packers-some things never change. At least you are saying goodbye to 2018 on a high note. Wonder how 2019 is going to start out for your team.

  47. Paid referees shouldn’t make as many mistakes as they do. Every weekend we all see at least one absolutely terrible and unexplainable call that decides the outcome of a game. And all the while the commissioner seems more concerned about moving back extra points and doing away with kickoffs.

  49. IT WAS IN THE 1ST FREAKING QUARTER OF THE GAME!!! It had no bearing on the outcome. Steeler got plenty of gifts after that, including the PI call on Anzalone, who didn’t even touch Vance McDonald. And even with that gift, Pittsburgh couldn’t pull it off because of a great play by Sheldon Rankins. Sorry Benny, sorry Steeler Nation. HOF Quarterbacks RISE ABOVE THAT!

  50. There is nothing more hypocritical than Steeler fans crying about bad calls against them.
    They have benefited from WAY more bad calls than the`ve received. I`m not a Seahawks fan but the NFL gifted the Steelers a Super Bowl win and they still act like victims.
    Bad officiating in the NFL hasn`t been news worthy in 20 years except for when it happens to the Steelers then it`s suddenly a hate crime.

  52. That’s at least twice that bad calls have changed the outcomes of Pittsburgh games, Steelers/Chargers and Steelers/Saints the NFL knows the refs messed up either inadvertently or intentionally but then them being selective of which games they attempt to explain missed calls makes it hard not to believe the fix is in 🤔

  53. Gotta quote Belichick when asked to commont on obviously bad calls that hurt his team – “it’s our job not to be in a position where officiating can affect the outcome of the game”. He only says that when the Pays get screwed though.when the Pats get gifted (which happens just as much, such is football) he just gives one of those “is what it is” comments.

    Now to be fair to the Steelers, as much outcry I have heard from fans, I have not heard Tomlin complain at all. He appears to have just sucked it up and moved on. Possibly because he understands that he has gotten gifts that way too and understands you have to take the good with the bad.

  55. yeah…favoritism towards the Saints from Goodell? Are you insane? Bountygate was the biggest crock ever and suspending Payton for a year because he and the Saints don’t kiss Goodell’s backside like so many owners and teams.

    It was a bad call but that’s just because the refs just make bad calls. I’m not going to go so far as to say they suck because the there is a lot going on, bodies flying around etc and game is just much faster than it used to be.

    If we had DVRs and such in the past we’d know just how many calls have always been blown.

  56. pittspuke7 says:

    The Steelers are an embarrassment having a Hof QB 6 probowlers and barely above 500 record.

    All of that is true. The problem is the idiot on the sidelines. He is about as clueless as Hue Jackson.

  57. It’s okay. Only about 20 more “missed” calls against the Steelers and they might come out even on the year which would be a rarity for one of the darlings of league.

  58. It’s pretty easy to see that the NFL is deciding who it wants to be champions each and every year. Anybody who wagers on NFL games is crazy; the NFL is fixing games to their liking.

  59. I rewatched the game. On the second interference call the line judge tells the referee “I have holding and he ( the other ref) had pass interference.” The yardage was about the same so for those who claim it wasn’t pass interference due to a tipped (not sure replayed had a definitive view) then the holding call, which i thought was the correct call, would have been used. So the result of the play is the same. I want to know how the Pitt defense gave up a third and 24 on that same drive.

  60. The problem I have with PI calls is that the application of rule automatically assumes the receiver is going to catch the ball. PI is way too subjective, and a team should not be able to advance the ball 40 – 60 yards on an assumption that the player would have caught the ball without the defender farting in his general direction. IMO, the rule needs tweaked to something along the lines of college football, maybe, with an added spot foul within the last 2 minutes of the game for egregious PI.

  61. All calls need to be eligible for challenges, but especially PI. Being an automatic first down, a potential 50+ yard gain, and sometimes also reversing a turnover, it’s the most devastating penalty in the game. Also, if the ball is under thrown and the receiver comes back for it, crashing into the back of the defender, this needs to stop being defensive PI. If anything, it should be offensive PI for preventing the INT.

  63. The NFL and refs are corrupt it just a matter of time before they get exposed, there are bad call every week it’s so obvious

  64. Haden has always been a grossly overrated cornerback, and was a running joke for the more savvy fans in Cleveland for how often he played putrid coverage, was regularly burned, and repeatedly got away with uncalled sneaky hold penalties and uncalled sneaky pass interference penalties. Even Pro Football Focus’ own ratings never considered him an elite cornerback, and his last couple of years in Cleveland, he was rated as one of the worst cornerbacks in the entire NFL. So I really don’t care about Joe Haden, let alone the Steelers. You live by Joe Haden, you die by Joe Haden.

  65. The league office has proven itself incapable of policing the referees.

    On Tuesdays fine the refs for improper calls made and not reversed the previous week – fine both the reviewing ref and line judge. Worst records at season’s end mean ineligibility for playoffs. Worst record two straight seasons, permanent dismissal.

    The arbitrator(s) shall be selected each year from a committee of HOF players and coaches.

  66. The NFL referees are the GOATS in their profession. Just like all other GOATS, they’re not perfect. I study Joe Montana’s and Tom Brady’s stats, and I see int’s. I see some fumbles in Jim Brown’s and Walter Payton’s stats. Jerry Rice probably dropped more TD passes than any WR in history. Don Shula is the only coach to have a perfect season. Kareem might have even missed a sky hook or two. So why do refs have to be perfect? When we had those replacement refs we couldn’t wait to get the real ones back. Seriously, we couldn’t wait. We cheered when they returned. Has anyone ever tried refereeing a game? It ain’t easy. These guys are actually pretty awesome.

    ========

    The problem is how bad they have been this year. You are seeing tons of ghost Def PI calls, or Def Holding calls that all extend drives that are only getting called to produce more points. Not to mention in almost every game I’ve watched this season there are 1 or 2 blatant false start penalties that don’t get called. It’s going to become a problem when these calls decide a Super Bowl. That is when people will really start believing games are rigged, and start walking away.

  67. The Steelers were benefactors on phantom calls on New England, and non calls on Pittsburgh in a game decided in the final seconds. No crying now….

  68. Steelers lost for the same reason they lost to Tebow, Bortles and the Raiders. They are a poorly coached, poorly managed, undisciplined team full of selfish divas with average talent.

  69. The Steelers were robbbed by the refs in the saints game. Its as simple as that. They may have lost to the raiders because of no big ben in the 2nd half but they beat the saints and the refs took the game away from them.

  70. tavisteelersfan said:”

    Way too hard to admit they made a mistake that influenced the outcome of a playoff spot. That would create the simple problem for them of dealing with the question “now what”.”

    =====

    Any bad penalty call at any point in the season can affect a playoff spot. It is just more noticeable at the end of the season.

    If penalties called throughout the season were 100% accurate, I doubt through the history of football if all of the same teams would make it into the playoffs as the ones with the questionable calls or non-calls that should have been called.

  73. Steelers’ fans complain about every flag that’s ever been thrown. They have the dirtiest players in the NFL. Hines Ward was horrible and should have been banned from football. JuJu Smith-Fumble is just as bad. Steelers’ fans even disputed that one of their own choked a pregnant Chargers’ fan when the whole thing was on tape. THey’re nauseating.

  74. tylawspick6 says:
    December 29, 2018 at 1:30 am
    Steelers lost for the same reason they lost to Tebow, Bortles and the Raiders. They are a poorly coached, poorly managed, undisciplined team full of selfish divas with average talent

    ————

    Just curious what your excuse is when Brady and company lose to teams they should beat? You’ve worn out the Goodell cheating thing. So please drop that one. If memory serves, the Pats lost to Sanchez and Plummer in the playoffs, and they have dropped games to the Jags, Detroit, Miami this year. The only thing that is true, is Tomlin’s coaching, or lack thereof, does hold this team back. I hope he gets canned, but it ain’t gonna happen. Average talent? Lol. Even you know that part of the comment was BS.

  75. Lol. Fans of other teams posting comments about the Steelers fans crying over the calls. Then going into how many favorable calls the Steelers get…blah..blah. Do you realize, that you are, in effect, crying because you think your team got ripped off on a call during the game where the Steelers (or some other team) “got all the calls?” I don’t cry about calls, but I can tell you this, fans from every fan base get upset at calls, it’s not an exclusive club.

  76. That was textbook pass interference. Haden extended his arm and did NOT play the ball. On the call when he was guarding Kamara he pushed and held Kamara down. Kamara jumped for the ball and got about a foot off of the ground. Clearly he was held down because Kamara routinely hurdles players. He does not have a 12 inch vertical. How about the just as “questionable” calls against the Saints? One on Eli Apple was easily just as questionable as the calls against Haden. The refs in this game called pass interference very closely. The Saints had more pics for more yards during the game and were called for Offensive holding at least twice while the Steelers Offensive Line held all game long. Steelers had two very costly turnovers late in the game, both caused by great defensive plays. The Steelers also attempted a very risky fake punt. Please stop this false narrative against the Saints victory and look at every pass play during this game on both sides of the ball.

  77. According to the comments and the votes they received there are a whole lot of people who don’t like having rules or at least they don’t like them being called, so for them I recommend switching to the NBA where there are rules but they don’t enforce most of them!

  78. How could this be? I thought Seattle was the only team in NFL history to commit such penalties? At least from poster comments on this site.

    There are bad call every game. For, and against, your favorite team. As fans, we don’t care if it’s a bogus call on the other team. Yet, we hate it when it’s a bogus call on our ‘favorite’ team.

    Such is life as a fan of pro sports. Sometimes you get calls in your teams favor. Sometimes you don’t. You just have to live with it.

