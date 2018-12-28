No practice yet for Eddie Jackson, Allen Robinson

Getty Images

With a win and some help from the team they just beat, the Bears can end up earning a bye. They may have to do that without a couple of key players.

Safety Eddie Jackson and receiver Allen Robinson have yet to practice this week.

Jackson suffered an ankle injury in a Week 15 win over the Packers; he hasn’t played or practiced since then. Robinson has a rib injury.

If the Bears beat the Vikings and the Rams lose to the 49ers, the Bears will become the No. 2 seed, securing a first-round bye and quite possibly welcoming the Rams back to Chicago in the divisional round. A Chicago loss forces the Bears to play at home in the wild-card round, most likely in a rematch with the Vikings.