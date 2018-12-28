Odell Beckham, Alec Ogletree won’t play on Sunday

Getty Images

Odell Beckham‘s 2018 season is officially over.

The Giants opted not to put Beckham on injured reserve with the quad injury that cropped up after Week 13, but they might as well have because he didn’t practice or play again after that week’s overtime win over the Bears. Beckham was a late scratch the next week, but each of the three weeks to follow opened with head coach Pat Shurmur expressing optimism about Beckham playing before ruling him out on Friday.

Beckham’s year ends with 77 catches, 1,052 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

The team also announced that linebacker Alec Ogletree will miss his second straight game with a concussion. Ogletree was acquired in an offseason trade with the Rams and returned two of his five interceptions for touchdowns this season. He also recorded 93 tackles and a sack.

The Giants will also face the Cowboys without wide receiver Russell Shepard (ankle), tight end Rhett Ellison (concussion) and defensive end Mario Edwards (calf).