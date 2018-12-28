Panthers place Kenjon Barner on IR, promote Dorian Johnson

Getty Images

The Panthers announced they placed running back Kenjon Barner on injured reserve Friday. Barner has a knee injury that would have kept him out Sunday.

Receiver DJ Moore and running back Travaris Cadet are candidates to take over Barner’s return duties against the Saints.

The Panthers have ruled out right guard Trai Turner with an ankle injury, and they list left tackle Marshall Newhouse as questionable with a hip injury. So Johnson will provide depth in the line.

Johnson has spent the season on the Panthers’ practice squad. He has never appeared in a regular-season game.

The Cardinals made Johnson a fourth-round pick last year, and he spent some time on the Texans’ practice squad as a rookie before signing to Carolina’s practice squad at the end of last season.