Raiders will have Jordy Nelson back in 2019

Getty Images

Receiver Jordy Nelson will return to the Raiders for the final season of the two-year, $14.2 million contract he signed in March. Raiders coach Jon Gruden confirmed that Friday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Raiders paid 2019 roster bonuses to Nelson ($3.6 million), linebacker Tahir Whitehead ($3.325), linebacker Kyle Wilber ($500,000) and tight end Lee Smith ($1.1 million) this week, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

“Normally when you hand out a bonus for next year’s season, there’s a pretty good chance those guys are coming back,” Gruden said.

The payouts become prorated over 2018 and 2019, freeing up money for next season.

Nelson, 33, has 54 catches for 661 yards, including 29 catches for 308 yards in his past four games since returning to health from a knee injury.

“If you watch Jordy play carefully the last four weeks when he’s been healthy, you see what he’s capable of doing,” Gruden said. “And I think as we continue to improve this football team around some of the core guys that are here, I think you can even see better and better days ahead. So yeah, he’ll be back.”

Nelson will turn 34 in May. Larry Fitzgerald and Brandon Marshall have caught passes at 34 or older this season.