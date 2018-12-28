Rams rule Todd Gurley out of regular season finale

Getty Images

The Rams are going to err on the side of caution. Having a backup go wild the week before made it an easier decision.

The Rams officially ruled running back Todd Gurley out of Sunday’s regular season finale against the 49ers, giving him time to rest his ailing left knee.

He also sat out last week’s game, when off-the-street pickup C.J. Anderson went nuts in his place, carrying 20 times for 167 yards against the Cardinals.

The Rams are locked into a playoff berth, and need a win or tie against the 49ers or a Bears loss or tie against the Vikings to wrap up a first-round bye. That should be easy enough to accomplish, while giving Gurley time to rest for games with more on the line.

Gurley finishes the regular season with 1,831 yards from scrimmage and 21 touchdowns.