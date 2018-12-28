Randall Cobb back after “scary” concussion, but future uncertain

Getty Images

Randall Cobb was back on the practice field Thursday, but admitted his absence was “scary” because he couldn’t remember the details of why he was out nearly two weeks.

The Packers wide receiver suffered a concussion on Dec. 16 against the Bears, and he said the aftermath of the injury frightened him.

“I don’t remember anything until I got back to the locker room, so there’s like a 10-minute span where I had amnesia,” Cobb said, via Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Yeah, it’s pretty scary. Have you ever had a time period where you just don’t remember anything? It’s pretty scary.”

Cobb said he wouldn’t dwell on the injury, having gone through other traumatic problems in the past.

“I’ve had a punctured lung. I’ve had a broken leg. I came back and played and not thought about those things,” he said. “I would consider this to be another thing that whenever I take the field, I’m worried about that moment. I’m not worried about what’s happened in the past. Which is hard to do. That’s why we’re the men in the arena. That’s one of my favorite quotes; LeBron [James] always talks about that quote a lot. There’s a reason we do what we do and other people don’t, because we’re able to overcome those thoughts.”

What’s less certain than his resolve is his future. Cobb’s an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and his injuries and reduced productivity don’t bode well for the Packers investing in him again.

“I feel like I can still play,” he said. “I watch film of when I have played and been healthy and seen myself move, I feel like I can play. Obviously, I’ve had a few injuries here and there. It’s unfortunate but that’s the reality of it. It’s a bigger scope than me when you talk about this locker room, this organization, this league. It’s moves that are made for different reasons and that’s beyond me. I’ve got to control the part that I can.”

Cobb caught nine passes for 142 yards in the opener, but has just 28 catches for 214 yards since then, as injuries and the Packers’ general malaise hit.