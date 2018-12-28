Ravens say K-balls were “different” against the Chargers

The Ravens aren’t quite saying, they’re just saying.

Both kicker Justin Tucker and special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg made reference to the balls used in their game last week against the Chargers being “different,” while tip-toeing around any suggestion they had been tampered with or in any other way unusual.

Via Edward Lee of the Baltimore Sun, Rosburg was referring to Tucker missing a 65-yard attempt in the second quarter, noting: “In that particular situation, even though you’re in Southern California and it never rains in Southern California, the field was such that it really was not a great plant area, and the footballs were different. Let’s leave it at that.”

Rosburg said after Tucker’s first attempt (the Chargers called a timeout, forcing another), Ravens long snapper Morgan Cox tried to retrieve the same ball.

“Unfortunately, he didn’t get that same ball,” Rosburg said. “They didn’t put that ball back in play. He kicked a different one. Different in quotation marks.”

Tucker agreed that something was amiss, on a day when he also missed a 53-yard field goal.

“They just were different,” Tucker said. “The result of that hour or whatever it was from this last pregame [warmup], none of the footballs were very good, and it was no fault of our equipment staff by any means. It was just what it was. . . .

“I don’t care to get too deeply into the specifics of it because at the end of the day, that can be misconstrued as an excuse when really all I would be trying to do is offer an explanation. So I’ll just echo what coach Rosburg had to say in that the balls were just different than what we’re used to experiencing on your typical NFL Sunday.”

Kickers and punters have long complained about the “K-balls” that are used exclusively for special teams plays, since they’re generally stiffer and less broken-in than other game balls, which affects performance.

According to the league’s operation manual, each team turns in two dozen balls to game officials, who control them (and, ahem, check the air pressure, in case you’ve forgotten) throughout the game.

If the Ravens are alleging anything nefarious — and that seems to be exactly what they’re doing, despite their passive-aggressive attempts to not appear to be — the league should have an explanation.

  3. I don’t think its clear what exactly they are alleging, at least specifically. They seem to just be saying that the balls weren’t ideal, which more than anything may have to do with the officiating crew.

  4. How much money was on the line in Vegas for that game? In the near future, there will be some involvement by people who want to control the outcome of games based on betting odds and point spreads.

  5. It had to be the Ravens, the originators of the deflategate fraud, behind this salty complaint of why their brilliant kicker didn’t quite make a 53yd nor break the record in good conditions.

    Btw, fun fact: messing with the air in footballs was already a set finable offense in NFL team rules (not a player rule and so not applicable to Brady). The Jets team were correctly fined $25K for when a few years before deflategate their kicker got caught messing with k-balls.

  6. They say “I don’t care to get too deeply into the specifics of it because at the end of the day, that can be misconstrued as an excuse ”
    Really? So you would rather let us speculate about what, if anything, was wrong with those footballs?
    Because the people here are so reasonable, no one will speculate or take a cheap partisan approach or invoke a conspiracy theory…
    Where is Ted Wells when you need him?

  10. Were the balls held by the officials? If so then the Chargers shouldn’t have been able to alter them. Or is the implication that the officials didn’t keep the balls in a secure area and someone sneaked over and altered them?

    It shouldn’t be too hard to keep the balls in a big sack, with a lock on it, on the field that only the officials have the key too. Or forget the lock, just keep the balls in a big sack out in the open under camera surveillance. It doesn’t seem that hard to keep the balls secure.

  13. Well I guess if Pete Morelli isn’t available to blatantly throw the game then they have to doctor the balls. Tim Donaghy admitted that the NBA refs were corrupt and threw games. 2006 Dallas Mavs lost due to them cheating. Vikings lost to the Saints due to the refs cheating. When is the NFL going to admit they throw games and it’s sick with corruption. Cheating POS saints ^ Pete Morelli. Put an asterisk next to their SB “win”. The 2nd half kickoff of that game, recovered by IND but somehow the ball given to the aints. CHEATERS!

  14. we need an investigation and loss of draft picks and fines and force the cheating team to dress up in chicken costumes to play in their next game

  17. Didn’t watch the game, did he make the 65 yard kick prior to the time out? The Coordinator mentioned trying to retrieve the ball, was just curious if he nailed that kick, hence wanting to use it again. I know he ultimately missed the one that counted.

  19. shutupbrees says:
    December 28, 2018 at 9:21 am
    Didn’t watch the game, did he make the 65 yard kick prior to the time out? The Coordinator mentioned trying to retrieve the ball, was just curious if he nailed that kick, hence wanting to use it again. I know he ultimately missed the one that counted.
    ====

    Both kicks were identical. They were both straight and they were both short. So, yeah, not sure what we’re even talking about here.

  21. As bad as the balls might be, the refereeing is far more questionable and far more visible.

    They’ve been dictating games all year.

  24. reaganyears says:
    December 28, 2018 at 8:42 am

    doesn’t the home team provide “the balls?”
    —————–

    The kicking balls are controlled by the refs.

  26. Even after all these years the tears of Vikings fans still taste delicious! You lost because your team sucks, plain and simple, oh and a certain special player couldn’t hold on to the football whenever he touched it. Blaming anyone else is lame just like the Vikings fanbase.

  27. People postulate that if games were rigged, someone would spill the beans…I am sure all involved sign confidentiality agreements…that said, Donaghy said it best, that it was a wink wink, nod kind of understanding..its why officials are off limits to the media

  28. Here we go! Whinebaugh always whining and complaining about something. This guy is the most overrated coach next to Tomlin.

    All they do is look for ref handouts all game long and use their supposed influence as Chairmen of the Comp. Committee to cheat and cheat during games. Gets tiring.

  30. How can you taste it after some of the things you know you’ve eaten

    Straight Cash Homie says:
    December 28, 2018 at 9:52 am
    Even after all these years the tears of Vikings fans still taste delicious! You lost because your team sucks, plain and simple, oh and a certain special player couldn’t hold on to the football whenever he touched it. Blaming anyone else is lame just like the Vikings fanbase.

  34. There are some inaccuracies with this article. Each team does not turn in two dozen balls. I worked as an Equipment manager in the NFL recently and here is how it works: Each team brings 12 games balls. These are typically new-ish balls that were broken in during practice the week prior to that game. But, every QB is different and likes different feels. Some like them significantly broken in and roughed up. Some like them pretty darn new. New balls come with a slacker coated on them. So, that needs to be removed – usually by a hot rag and then use in practice. During games, a couple hours before kick-off, the refs come by and pick up our designated 12 game balls. They then ask for 1 representative from each team to meet in the Refs locker room. This is were, completely unrelated to the 12 game balls each team just turned in, the refs hand us 12 brand new just out of the box footballs – these are the “k” balls. As you can see, they do not come form the team. The team, but the NFL. Both representatives from each team each get 6 “K” balls. We are given about 10 mins to break these balls in before the refs take them back. We wet them with rags, scrub them with a stiff bristled brush, rub them against the ground and do our best at beating them in.

  36. eloelwow, are you trying to say the NFL doesn’t follow it’s own rules? I’m shocked, shocked I tell you.

  37. “Under official control” doesn’t give me much confidence.
    Remember Brady’s email to the equipment guy?
    “Then read them the effin’ rule from the rulebook!!!” This is what Brady advised the equip guy to say to the refs when he found the balls they were playing with were 16.5 psi, 3 psi over the legal limit.
    Refs are not exacting in their measurements.

