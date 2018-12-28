Report: Alex Okafor can opt out of final year of contract with Saints

Getty Images

Defensive end Alex Okafor has a contract for the 2019 season with the New Orleans Saints, but he can opt out of the deal to become a free agent if he so desires, according to Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate.

Okafor triggered a clause in his contract that allows him to opt out of the final year of his two-year contract with the Saints if he recorded at least three sacks this season. Okafor reached that mark in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles and has four sacks on the year. He can add an additional $400,000 in bonus money by reaching five sacks on the year with a sack against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Okafor has until the final day of the 2018 league year on March 13 to inform the Saints of his intentions. His contract carries a $1.7 million base salary for 2019 with additional bonuses attached as well.

Okafor has appeared in 25 games over the last two seasons with the Saints, recording 8.5 sacks with 78 total tackles.