Jets extend wideout Quincy Enunwa

Like we were saying a few minutes ago, the Jets need to add some receiving targets for Sam Darnold.

According to Eric Edholm of Pro Football Weekly, the Jets have agreed to a four-year contract extension with wide receiver Quincy Enunwa.

The deal has a reported maximum value of $36 million, and includes guarantees of slightly more than $20 million.

Enunwa isn’t playing this week, and has been hampered by injuries throughout his career.

He missed all of the 2017 season with a neck injury. But when well, he’s been productive. In 40 career games, he has 118 catches for 1,621 yards (13.7 per catch) with five touchdowns.

UPDATE 1:20 p.m. ET: The Jets have announced the extension.