Jets extend wideout Quincy Enunwa

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 28, 2018, 1:07 PM EST
Like we were saying a few minutes ago, the Jets need to add some receiving targets for Sam Darnold.

According to Eric Edholm of Pro Football Weekly, the Jets have agreed to a four-year contract extension with wide receiver Quincy Enunwa.

The deal has a reported maximum value of $36 million, and includes guarantees of slightly more than $20 million.

Enunwa isn’t playing this week, and has been hampered by injuries throughout his career.

He missed all of the 2017 season with a neck injury. But when well, he’s been productive. In 40 career games, he has 118 catches for 1,621 yards (13.7 per catch) with five touchdowns.

UPDATE 1:20 p.m. ET: The Jets have announced the extension.

8 responses to “Jets extend wideout Quincy Enunwa

  1. If you want a statistically mediocre blocking #3 wr…

    … expect to pay this kind of money.

    THE nfl IS AN OFFENSIVE LEAGUE.

  2. Great move Quincy when healthy is a real good reliever we just gota stay healthy but happy he isn’t going anywhere now go get some1 else

  3. Averaging 3 catches and 40 yds/game gets you $36 mil with $20 guaranteed??? One 100yd game in his career. I guess it is the Jets so I shouldn’t be too surprised.

  4. WOW! Sounds like a lot of cash for him. I see him twice a year when he’s healthy, and I thought he was good, but still average. Thats serious money there. Maybe they figure Anderson is gone.

  5. Absolute steal of a deal

    Team leader and with WRs making damn near $20M/yr this 4/$36M(420M GTD0 is pennies on the dollar for what he does on the field. Fantastic run blocker, YAC, Team leader. Cant complain.

    Plus as a bonus the Patriots always had no answer for him when we play them so lets go!

    $100M-$120M cap space left to take over the AFCE!!!

  6. Hes also never had a QB

    Geno Smith
    Ryan Fitzpatrick
    Bryce Petty
    Josh McCown
    Sam Darnold (Rookie)

    Fully expect his numbers to boom with Sam Darnold on the rise. Best run blocking WR in NFL. Can play inside or outside. Built like a TE, runs like a RB. Fantastic YAC.

    Steal! 4yr/$36M ($20M GTD)

  7. Obviously you have not seen him play. Production will come the guy needs too stay healthy and also consider the quarterbacks he has had. Quincy is a good wide receiver who plays multiple roles in the offense. Like all contracts their are always outs on the team ends I love it no reason too loose Quincy good guy and good receiver

  8. He’s a good player, when healthy. But in the NFL, players that are frequently injured, are never healthy enough to rely on.

