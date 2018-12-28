Ron Rivera feels “pretty good” about being back next year

Getty Images

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera will take the team to New Orleans for their final regular season game on Sunday and what comes after that has been a topic of discussion in recent weeks.

The team’s seven-game losing streak has led some to wonder if new owner David Tepper might cap his first year with the team by making a coaching change. On Friday, Rivera said he’s heard nothing to indicate that he’ll be looking for a new job come the new year.

“I feel pretty good about it,” Rivera said, via ESPN.com. “My intention, and everything I’ve been doing, is working toward the future, and we’ll go from there. My conversations with the owner have been all positive.”

Rivera has gone 70-56-1 with one game left in the eighth season of his run in Carolina and he’s also gone 3-4 in the postseason while taking the Panthers to a Super Bowl. He’s signed through 2020 and, assuming he’s reading the right tea leaves, that may turn 2019 into a move up or move out situation for Rivera.